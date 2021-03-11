Temperatures are climbing, nights are getting shorter and birds are singing. Like humans, trees and shrubs are beginning to respond to signs of spring.
These seasonal changes signal to trees and shrubs that it is time to emerge from cold hardiness that has protected them from winter conditions. Most temperate ecosystem plants require a chill time, composed of a certain temperature and number of days at those temperatures before spring seasonal changes begin. Changes in root activity, sap flow and hormone levels are physiological processes culminating in bud burst.
Buds that have made it through winter, tightly closed and protected by bud scales, break bud dormancy by responding to the production of plant hormones called gibberellins. Trees and shrubs have both flower and leaf buds, with the flower buds opening first in many species.
Leaf-out requires energy, relying on carbohydrate stores in the form of sugars and starch. In fact, if there is a defoliation event such as a late spring frost that kills the new leaves, trees will pull more carbohydrates from the stores to develop new leaves. This can weaken a tree. Once a tree has pushed new leaves, it will start to photosynthesize again making energy for growth throughout spring and summer and rebuilding starch and sugars used through the next winter and early spring.
All of this above-ground activity relies on the tree roots, which are not as cold-hardy as the rest of the tree. Through winter they remain dormant but as the temperatures warm and snow melts, roots begin supplying water and nutrients from the soil to the stems and branches to support spring bud burst.
Hormones and sap, composed of minerals and water absorbed by the roots, flow upward through vessels in the trunk called xylem, delivering them to the developing buds and leaves. In addition to supporting the developing buds and leaves, a tasty use of sap is collecting to make syrups. Sugar maples are the most commonly tapped trees for collecting sap and boiling to make maple syrup.
As we emerge from the cold to soak in the warmth of the early spring sun, may we all benefit from a newfound energy, like the trees.
Chris Firestone is a botanist with the ecological services section, bureau of forestry.