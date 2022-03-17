Tick bites become a problem when they carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, and many of the ticks found in Pennsylvania carry that type of bacteria. Pennsylvania now consistently leads the U.S. in total number of Lyme disease cases, making prevention more important than ever.
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria (borrelia burgdorferi) transmitted through the bite of a tick. If left untreated, the infection can spread through the body, affecting your heart, joints, and even your nervous system. The black-legged tick (ixodes scapularis) is responsible for most Lyme disease cases in Pennsylvania.
How is it spread?
Ticks “quest” for their prey—swaying with their legs outstretched to attach to whatever brushes by. They are commonly found in long grass, dense woods, shrubbery and underbrush. When attaching, ticks camouflage themselves in areas like the scalp, armpit, back of the knee and groin to avoid easy detection. While both immature ticks (nymphs) and fully-grown adult ticks can spread the bacteria, most people are infected by nymphs. Because nymphs are so small (less than 2 mm), they are harder to see and remove, making them more likely to stay attached for the necessary 36–48 hours typically needed to transmit the Lyme disease-causing bacteria.
What are the symptoms?
One of the common signs of Lyme disease is the erythema migrans (EM) rash, which sometimes presents in the shape of a target or “bull’s eye.” This rash develops in 70–80% of Lyme disease patients, but not in everyone. Other early symptoms include worsening headaches, neck stiffness, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, new or unexplained muscle and joint aches, fever, and chills.
How can I protect myself?
To prevent a tick bite, follow these steps:
- Wear long sleeves, hats and pants tucked into your shoes when enjoying the outdoors; if you’re concerned about long sleeves in summer, opt for breathable, sweat-wicking clothing designed for outdoor wear.
- Use an insect repellant that cites repelling ticks.
- Walk in the middle of clear trails, roads and paths to avoid questing ticks.
- After spending time outdoors, do a tick check on yourself and pets. Pay special attention to the hard-to-reach places ticks tend to attach like the scalp, armpits, groin, knees, neck and ears.
Proper tick removal
If you do discover an attached tick, don’t panic. Being bitten by a tick doesn’t guarantee you will get Lyme disease, but it is important to act swiftly and carefully to remove a tick to reduce its likelihood of transmitting the bacteria.
To remove a tick, use tweezers or a tick-removing tool to apply steady pressure and carefully remove the entire tick, including the head. Don’t spin, crush or jerk the tick during removal, as this can cause parts of the tick to break off and remain lodged in the skin. Never burn the tick with a lit match, paint it with nail polish or attempt to suffocate the tick with petroleum jelly or alcohol. These methods can actually cause the tick to burrow further in or regurgitate the infected bacteria into the skin.
Dispose of live ticks into a sealed container with alcohol to kill the tick or flush it down the toilet. Clean the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and rubbing alcohol.
Don’t delay care
If you have trouble removing a tick, suspect it has been attached for longer than 36 hours, or are experiencing the symptoms described above, don’t delay seeking care. The Laurel Health Centers can aid you in safely removing a tick and evaluating your symptoms. To make an appointment, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354).