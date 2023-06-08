I step out on to my porch as the sun’s rays are just beginning to filter through the dense forest canopy on the ridge line. A cool morning breeze caresses my face, causing my eyes to open up from their half sleepy, early morning position.
When they do, I’m reminded once again that I’m in my happy place, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds found right outside my door.
I guess you could say I’m blessed as I was born and have lived here my entire life. I’m in a location where I can readily enjoy a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities, all on public land. This rural location is relatively wild and devoid of people but not natural landscapes.
You know, the outdoors, nature — those things fill my soul to the brim with inspiration. I experience something new almost everyday and time seems to come to a standstill as I admire it. Yep, I’m in my own individual happy place where my mind is allowed to wander and continue to feed my thoughts with ideas for my outdoor columns and books I write.
You see, those ideas enter my mind when I step out my back door and watch a bald eagle soar overhead or spot a large palomino trout that’s laying beneath the bridge just a block from my house. Maybe I’ll catch a herd of elk that crosses the stream as I stand casting my fly rod. Those things that make this my happy place as I thoroughly enjoy the outdoors.
There are outdoor adventures that I get to participate in, then come home and talk about and share the details with family and friends. Then I turn around and share them once again through my outdoor column.
If you’ve been here you know exactly what I’m talking about. I understand that it’s definitely not for everyone but I’m sure if you visit once, you’ll find something here you enjoy and will want to return and experience it again.