A long-ago, now deceased friend (I have a few; most still alive) used to say, “There’s no sense in being stupid unless you prove it once in a while.” I’ve had several occasions to prove it recently.
Lately I’ve been taking a daily short hike near home. Despite the deep snow (now mostly melted) I’ve trudged along wearing boots designed with good griping soles, always following the same path. At night my footprints would freeze.
On my outing the next day I’d try to step in those frozen indentations, only to slide off on one side or the other. This made for very difficult walking, to say the least.
One day another friend related to me his recent experience of hiking on the Pine Creek Rails-to-Trails near Darling Run. (Thanks, Terry). He said, “Without snowshoes we couldn’t have done it.” Until then I hadn’t thought about using snowshoes on my daily forays, although, early in the winter, I had made them readily available, moving them from the shed to the carport.
With that bit of revelation, I strapped on the Yukon Charley Trail Series 825 and took off. I could hardly believe the ease of travelling on the trail that had given me so much trouble.
It seems a little late in the season to be extolling the virtues of snowshoes, but some of our biggest snowstorms have occurred in March, so file away this info for later use.
Snowshoes work by distributing your weight over a larger area so that your feet do not sink completely into the snow, a quality called “flotation.” In my case they also worked well to keep me from sliding off frozen boot prints.
Generally speaking, on a hike that has no previous footprints in the snow, your body is working much harder. Your pace will be about 1.5 to 2 times slower than hiking on bare ground. So if you’re on a hike that would normally take an hour (perhaps the Lakeside Trail at Hills Creek State Park), plan on about two hours with snowshoes.
I once did a nine-mile snowshoe loop hike from Ives Run, using the Mid State Trail and finishing on the Lynn Keller Trail. It was so exhausting that I took off the snowshoes in places where the snow was not deep.
Last week, an ambitious group from the Asaph Trail Club tackled the seven-mile Larry’s Loop Trail near Arnot, some hikers on snowshoes, some not. The deep snow and frozen crust proved a bit much, so it turned out to be a much shorter out-and-back hike.
If you haven’t been snowshoeing yet, Google some great pointers from “Snowshoeing: A Beginner’s Guide.”
My advice: start slow, but don’t allow trail conditions to deter you from enjoying our great outdoors.
Happy trails.