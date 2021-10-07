October has arrived and autumn has eased into the mountains with the first dull-red coloring of the maples and sumac leaves. Goldenrod, ironweed, bull thistle, Queen Anne’s Lace and milkweed brighten roadside ditches, fields and open woodlots with a dazzling array of colors.
It’s a beautiful mixture of brilliant yellow, purple, whites and pale blue. Ripe black walnuts, acorns and hickory nuts are just beginning to drop. Mountain peaks and ranges stand out clear and distinct as far as the eye can see once the morning fog burns off.
This is the time when you slip on a flannel shirt in the morning, then end up in a T-shirt by midday as you pursue trout or steelhead. It’s that time of year when steelhead, brook and brown trout begin their annual spawning rituals beginning late in September and continuing into November, depending on weather and stream conditions.
The ritual takes place during the fall as the leaves are taking on their brightest hues of the season. If you look beyond just the tree tops and spend some time stream side fishing, you’ll take notice of the brilliant spawning colors the trout have taken on. It will all depend on what size stream you’re trout fishing during the fall as to whether you’ll see flashes of silver, brown or orangish red.
Of course, those flashes of silver/ chrome will come while you’re on those tributary streams that feed Lake Erie.
While on those larger streams in Pennsylvania, it will be the male brown trout’s colors that catch your eye, especially when you bring one to net and have it roll on its side. First it’ll be the distinctive red spots on its sides that catch your attention, as they stand out on the deep brown sides and the almost golden-colored belly underneath you’ll observe next. All those vivid colors almost make you miss the pronounced hooked lower jaw.
Then there’s that little backwoods gem that anglers know as the brook trout. That speckled beauty inhabits smaller streams that flow beneath remote forest canopies. It’s a beautifully-colored fish with worm-like yellow spots scattered over an olive green back, an olive green that transitions to an orange/red, with scattered red spots bordered by pale blue as it moves down the sides. The lower fins are orange/red, each with a white streak and a black streak, and its underside is a milky white.