For the outdoorsman, Labor Day is like listening to everyone holler “Happy New Year” after the clock strikes midnight. It lets you know the fun is just beginning, and it’s time to be prepared for the seasons that are almost upon us. Another summer has come and gone.
That doesn’t bother you in the least as you’ve been waiting since the end of last year’s hunting season to once again slip on your camouflage clothing, enjoy those cool mornings and evenings and jump into the mix of hunting seasons that are now beginning to arrive one after the other. Many are only open for a short time during September, October and November which makes it hard to fit everything into your schedule unless you prioritize them.
But even when you do that, you remember that fishing is again heating up come October. Steelhead and big browns are just starting their run upstream to spawn, muskie are feeding for the winter ahead and bass, largemouth and smallmouth alike, are becoming aggressive again.
Yep, three months of action-packed outdoor activities await, leaving you with the choice of whether to pick up a rod or rifle, the struggle between the desire to fish and the longing to hunt. So many opportunities leave you in a dilemma when the bounty of the season is ripe for the picking. It’s a challenge that can be a no-winner and no easy solution if you don’t commit to just one or two activities.
I don’t envy those fortunate few who have chosen their pastimes and stick unerringly to either hunting or fishing. If it works, I say stick with it, even though it’s not an option for me.
Nope, I’m one who has to take advantage of as many opportunities as possible. If it’s available, I’m going to take advantage of it even if it’s only for a couple of days. I’m going to participate in it one way or another, even if it means hunting in the morning, then fishing during the afternoon.
Similar to what I do every fall, while everyone else rushes out to archery hunt, I’ll be heading north to the tributaries to fish. Then as the weather cools, I’ll begin archery hunting. There’s no sense shooting a deer if you can’t hang it for the night to cool because the weather is too warm.
It’s just a matter of juggling the seasons around if you really want to take advantage of the short time you have to do it all in. Just think of scheduling your day like this: fishing in the morning, squirrel hunting midday and archery hunting in the evening.