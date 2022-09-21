The familiar signs of fall are starting to show themselves as summer draws to a close. For some, fall means sweaters and pumpkin spice. For others, hunting becomes top priority.
However, for anglers, fall brings unique opportunities both locally and abroad. Cooler weather triggers an instinctual need to eat and bulk up for winter in many fish species, plus the urge to spawn drives salmon, steelhead and trout out of the Great Lakes and into their feeder streams.
Locally, many of your favorite spots likely still hold fish, but if you aren’t getting bites, start looking for a different pattern. I like to keep my options open with a plan for both shallow and offshore fishing.
In shallower areas and along shorelines, dropping temperatures begin killing the weeds and areas with green, lively patches that provide great cover. Similarly, coves and rocky shorelines draw in cruising bass looking to feast on a smorgasbord of baitfish and crawdads.
I really enjoy throwing moving baits this time of the year. Bass tend to be active and working a shad patterned square bill through a shallow weed bed or over rip rap yields aggressive takes. The Strike King KVD 1.5 or 13 Fishing Jabber Jaw are great options.
If that’s not producing results, its time to look offshore for points and flats. I particular like areas that border weed lines and have hard, rocky bottoms.
In mornings with a good fog cover, bass roam these areas high in the water column, pushing baitfish to the surface and offering some topwater action. Swim baits, spy baits and cranks in shad patterns will generate bites throughout the water column. Try an underspin rigged with a 3-4” white or shad colored swimbait, a texas rigged fluke or a popper.
As the fog burns off, these fish regroup deeper holding tight to rocks or manmade structures, instead letting the food come to them. Cover the area with deeper diving crankbaits like the Strike King 5XD or 6XD in Sexy Shad, Sexy Blue Back Herring, Gizzard Shad or Tennessee Shad.
Follow up with a Carolina rig, drop shot or ned rig set up. All three techniques produce fish and allow you to get a real feeling for the bottom composition. Cover water, but key in on the areas that have good hard bottom and rocks. Maxscent flat worms, Big Bite Baits Smallie Smashers and Reaction Innovation Flirt worms have been some of my go-to baits on a dropshot rig.
On a C-rig, Strike King Rage bugs, Googan Baits Trench Hawgs and Berkley chigger craws all work well. Colorwise, I like to start with green pumpkin, natural shad, watermelon and similar green shades. If the bite slows down, it’s a good idea to throw something different like morning dawn or an orange craw, too.
If bass aren’t your thing, the fall panfish bite improves tremendously, too. Similarly, look for schools chasing baitfish around offshore structures and weed lines. A slip bobber rig with a live minnow or hunk of nightcrawler will work for crappies, perch and bluegills.
Or, try small crankbait. These are great for covering water and locating those schools. Berkley flicker shads, Eurotackle Z cranks and Rapala ultra light cranks all have a good profile and work well in open water situations. Chartreuse, Shad, and purple colors get bit.
Around weeds and structure consider a small underspin setup like a road runner rigged with a white or chartreuse twister tail.
Fall fishing is something you don’t want to miss. Enjoy it while you can. Good luck fishing.