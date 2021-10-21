Want to find out how difficult — or easy — a hike will be before you tackle it? There are several different rating methods so, after doing some research, you may come away more confused than when you started. I’ll try to make this easy enough so you can come up with an accurate assessment of the trail you’re about to hike.
Shenandoah National Park in Virginia uses a numerical formula that actually requires some algebraic knowledge to determine degree of difficulty. After piecing together the numbers for elevation gain and distance in miles the product’s square root results in a number that is then applied to the difficulty ratings of Easy, Moderate, Moderately Strenuous, Strenuous and Very Strenuous. Too complicated for me.
The Sierra Club website states that the U.S. and Canada “use the Yosemite Decimal System to rate the difficulty of hikes, trail runs and climbs. This system has five levels, ranging from accessible dirt paths to rock climbing.” They are: Class 1, Class 2, up to Class 5, with 1 being the easiest and 5 the most difficult (rock climbing only).
Class 1 is a low-risk hike on a well marked trail. Most frequently used trails are in this class where you will have mild elevation changes but will not need any technical gear beyond hiking shoes and poles.
Class 2 is considered easy to moderate, but sometimes requires traversing over non-technical scree, talus or slippery snowpack.
Class 3 hikes may include rugged terrain where you’ll encounter very steep slopes and may need to use your hands to scramble up or across. It’s a good idea to carry ropes.
Trails rated Class 4 are more mountaineering routes than hiking trails. Unstable terrain and excessive exposure call for the use of technical gear.
Class 5 is reserved for rock climbing, which can hardly be included in the hiking genre.
Keep in mind that the above rating system is the Yosemite Decimal System. It’s important to know in advance of your hike what rating system is being used. For instance, the National Forest Trail Matrix rates Class 1 as the most difficult up to Class 5 — the easiest.
I have been on trails that post signs such as “really steep climb,” but this sort of description is not included in published trail details.
Suffice to say, it’s important to do your research before you hike on an unfamiliar trail. A good place to start for an understanding of rating scales is the website https//coolhikinggear.com/whats-a-hiking-trail-difficulty-rating-scale. One of the best sources of information comes from hikers who have done it.
Happy trails, and have fun out there.