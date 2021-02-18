To help expand healthcare coverage for Americans, the healthcare marketplace is re-opening for an additional open enrollment period beginning Feb. 15 and running through May 15. This includes the Pennsylvania state healthcare exchange (Pennie.com). If you are struggling to find a health plan that’s a good fit for you and your family, want to update your health coverage, or need help navigating the new Pennsylvania insurance marketplace, the Laurel Health Centers are here to help with free enrollment counseling. You don’t have to be a health center patient to use this free service.
Special spring open enrollment
Open enrollment refers to the time period when you can sign up for marketplace healthcare coverage by selecting a health plan for you or your family. Typically, open enrollment begins and ends in the fall, but this year, there is an additional spring enrollment period from Feb. 15–May 15.
Pennsylvania now has its own healthcare plan exchange. It aims to improve health coverage for Pennsylvanians by lowering healthcare costs and plan premiums to make health insurance more affordable for both individuals and families. PA residents shop for health insurance plans on Pennie.com instead of the federal marketplace (Healthcare.gov). Pennie.com accounts were created automatically for former Healthcare.gov users to make the transition as seamless as possible.
Key dates to know
- Spring open enrollment for health insurance runs from Feb. 15 to May 15. Those already enrolled in a marketplace plan can switch plans during this period.
- May 15 is the last day to enroll in marketplace plans.
- Coverage begins on the first of the month following your enrollment in a plan (e.g., if you enroll in a plan on March 5, your health plan coverage begins April 1).
- If you lose your health insurance outside of the open enrollment period, you may be eligible for special enrollment.
Need help finding a plan or signing up?
If you need help navigating Pennie.com, choosing a health plan, updating your coverage, or determining if you’re eligible for additional financial assistance, Laurel Health counselors are available to support you and make the process less stressful. LHC counselors explain the basics, compare coverage, and empower patients to make informed decisions.
The Laurel Health Centers provide support and enrollment assistance for commercial Pennie.com marketplace plans, Medicaid and sliding fee programs; for help with Medicare plans, you should contact the social security office or local Area Agency on Aging office.
Laurel Health offers free appointments year-round to discuss insurance concerns, and enrollment /application help is available throughout the full open enrollment period (Feb. 15 – May 15). We assist patients with understanding and comparing their options for coverage through the new state marketplace and/or insurance affordability programs like Medicaid and CHIP. Our goal is to help everyone find a health plan that is a good fit. Anyone planning to enroll in health insurance this spring or who is currently uninsured /underinsured and looking for the right affordable coverage is welcome to make an appointment.
Visit Pennie.com now to review available plans, resources, FAQs, programs and enrollment deadlines.
For more information or to make a free appointment for enrollment counseling and support, call 570-723-3424 or visit laurelhc.org.