Did you ever notice that your fingers and hands are swollen after hiking a few miles? Yeah, me too. What on earth causes that? Is it harmful? How can it be prevented?
What I’ve read on the subject leads me to believe that this “sausage fingers” event is not particularly harmful or painful unless accompanied by other medical issues.
What happens is this: watery lymph fluid is pushed into your fingers due to gravity, because they are dangling and swinging for long periods of time as you hike.
If you want to do things to prevent this uncomfortable development, here are some helpful tips.
Think about your upper body clothing in terms of how tight and constrictive it might be.
Do you have dents in your skin from your shirt or, gals, your sports bra? Maybe your jacket sleeves are too tight; consider switching to a jacket with adjustable Velcro wrists. Is your watch band or fitness tracker digging into your flesh?
It’s also possible that your backpack straps are cinched down too tight, so adjust the straps accordingly.
If your hands and fingers do swell, try plunging them in a cold stream or snow bank. You could carry one of those cold packs to apply to your hands, or even a frozen bottle of water, but that seems like too much of a bother.
Here’s a tip that can make a big difference: use hiking poles. Because your hands and arms are held higher than normal, the effect of gravity is lessened. The fluid that would settle in the hands and fingers is correctly helped to flow on its way back to the heart.
Take notes in your trail journal so you can review data on what works for you, or what doesn’t. Keep a record on the length of your hikes, the changes in swelling, and which trail tips you tried before you decide to just live with swollen fingers.
After a hike, give the fluid accumulation in your swollen fingers a few hours to get redistributed in your body. This goes for swollen feet and ankles, too.
But if your fingers don’t return to normal size within a few hours, something else is going on, so as soon as possible consult with your health care provider to rule out allergies, infection, lymphatic obstructions, low sodium levels or other issues.
Don’t ignore swelling that doesn’t go away quickly.
Happy trails.