When you read this, the trail club will have held its next-to-the-last meeting for the year. This most recent one was held Sept. 11 at Mitchell Park in Coudersport. This town park has been there for as long as I remember — the meeting was held in the pavilion, where the tables can be spaced out in keeping with social distancing.
Of course, we were hoping that the COVID threat would be over by now, or even greatly diminished to the point where we could hold indoor meetings over the winter, but alas this was not to be. We are not only facing a threat from the first variant, but now a new one called the mu.
And yet, something like half the people in our country are failing to get vaccinated. It just seems to be a prudent thing to do, after all, vaccinations have pretty well done away with several diseases/ailments just in my lifetime. And if I heard correctly, almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths have involved un-vaccinated people. Wow, why gamble on that?
There have been a few finishing touches put on the Sunken Branch shelter. These include a register-box, which is a medium-size mailbox, with a book, pens, etc. This is not one of the regular STS Trail Registers that circuit-hikers are required to sign to be eligible for the circuit-hiker award. But we do encourage hikers and backpackers to sign in and leave any comments they wish; this is to help improve the trail and facilities for their benefit.
Also included are a clothesline, a couple of chairs and a small picnic table. This table is light enough that any two people can move it outside the shelter if more space is needed for over-nighters. We would appreciate it being placed inside the shelter when leaving, as it will stay high-n-dry and last much longer. There are now some pegs for hanging backpacks, etc.
There are some benches near the fire ring, lying upside down until we get back to put the bases under them so one more trip may finish things up.
On Aug. 31, Doug Wetherbee, Larry Holtzapple and I replaced the register-box and post on the Scheibner Trail. This is the short stretch that runs from the fire tower down to the RR grade, where it becomes the Hogback Trail. The trail was named for one of the original members, Veryl Scheibner, of Roulette.
And the original register-box was built by the same man. It was very well constructed, but the ravages of time (about 53 years) and weather were taking their toll. Etched into the bottom of the box is: “Box made by Veryl Scheibner, Roulette, PA 1968 A.D.” and “Repaired at the Welfare Hollow Wood Shop, New Florence, PA 1977-78 A.D.” This is the same shop where Tom Fitzgerald has made most of the signs encountered along the STS.
The Trail Hours log-book is showing over 1,400 hours, so our crews have been busy out there. Maybe that’s why one hiker called the STS the “Gold Standard of hiking in Pennsylvania.”
The trail club will hold one more meeting for the year, Oct. 9, at Lyman Run State Park.