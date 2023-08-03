I’m guessing that most sportsmen and women, like me, have long been thinking about the coming hunting seasons that are still a couple of months away.
You’re probably spending a few hours of early morning or late evening hours fishing as you avoid the extremely warm midday temperatures we’ve been experiencing this summer.
You were slightly occupied for about a week before hunting licenses went on sale preparing your plan for being first in line to get those hunting licenses and a coveted doe tag. Of course you got them, but you had to survive the fiasco the supposed streamline computer system created. So with that behind you, now it’s a matter of what you’re going to do until hunting season arrives.
Well, I have the answer for that. If you grew up in an outdoor family fishing, hunting and trapping, you surely have a love for those items you’ve accumulated over the years. You probably have a supply of all kinds of items that it takes to hunt and fish. That probably includes things that your father and grandfather have passed down to you that go back a generation or two.
It’s those vintage items that collectors find appealing. Some do it as a hobby, while others do it as a part-time business. For myself and many others, searching out vintage sporting items such as old books, ammo boxes, fishing lures, decoys and licenses is mostly a hobby.
It’s actually like hunting in a sense as we rush from one yard or estate sale to the next with hopes of finding something that will excite us as much as harvesting a big game animal. It’s just downright enjoyable when we find something great lurking somewhere in the dark recesses of a basement, garage or attic. I have no doubt that you would feel the same.
Once you’ve taken it home and placed it in your den among all your other finds the best part begins. You’ll sit back and admire them as fond memories of your youth come rushing back and reconnect you to days spent afield with friends and family.
Go, get out there and find an old fishing lure that will remind you of a day spent fishing on a lake with your father. Or maybe some old traps will take you back in time to your teenage years when you and your brother ran a trap line together.
I’m sure you’ll agree with me that it’s the thrill of the hunt that offers many rewards.