Earlier this week while doing some light maintenance on the little known and lightly used Charleston Creek Suburban Trail, I came across an elderberry bush that still had some berries on it despite the efforts of various birds to include these tiny delicious purple delicacies in their diets. I gathered a small handful, supplementing my meager lunch, and continued on my way, lopping and trimming.
A short distance up the trail there were fallen hickory nuts on the path, apparently overlooked by normally ravenous squirrels. These two incidents reminded me of all the wild edibles available in the forests and meadows of Penn’s Woods that are safe to eat.
If you have enough time while hiking, you can find and prepare foods that are actually underfoot, thereby decreasing the amount of food (and weight) carried in your backpack. Of course, you need to know how to accurately identify them and where to look.
You should never eat any wild plant that you have not positively ID’d. Also, be sure the area you’re foraging in isn’t sprayed with chemicals or a place where dogs might have done their business. This should be obvious, but be sure to thoroughly wash any foraged item, just like you do produce from the grocery store or farmers market.
I have foraged for wild alliums, leeks (ramps, wild onions), mushrooms, dandelions, berries, various greens, nuts and many others.
I have found that different seasons produce different edibles. For instance, in the spring you may find dandelion flowers (makes dandelion wine) and greens, plus roots that make good coffee when dried and ground, morel mushrooms, nettles (yep, they lose their sting when cooked), leeks, rhubarb stalks (the leaves are poisonous), spruce and hemlock tips (the tree, not the weed), wild garlic and onion.
Summer edible wild items include burdock (root only), honeysuckle (there’s plenty of this practically everywhere), mulberry, salsify (also known as goat’s beard), sunflower seeds, berries, mint and wood sorrel.
In the fall you can find barberry, wild apples, hen of the woods (easy to identify because of its vivid orangish/red color) and other wild mushrooms, paw paws (mostly in southern Pennsylvania), persimmon, rose hips and wild grapes.
You may be surprised to learn that there are plenty of wild edibles to be found in wintertime: chickweed, hairy bittercress, black walnuts, chestnuts (if you can find them), hackberries, juniper berries and chokeberries.
You can have fun foraging while hiking, both of which are healthy pursuits.
Happy trails.