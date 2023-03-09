As most of us realize, Potter County is nearly covered with trees, woods, forests, whatever you may wish to call it. And some may wonder, just who owns all of this forested property.
Well, according to the Nature Conservancy, (nationwide) 2% is owned by localities, I guess meaning towns, townships, counties and cities. Another 9% is owned by states, followed by 20% owned by corporations.
Then comes the two largest owners of the woodlands, 31% by the federal government, which I imagine means national forests and parks, etc., followed by 38% owned by individuals and families. I believe I have heard that Pennsylvania ranks right up there among states having the highest acreage of forested lands.
This should come as great news for all of us when it comes to “carbon sequestration.” It seems that carbon is the main cause of our atmospheric pollution. The good news is trees are one one the best answers to combatting this, as they literally feed on carbon dioxide, while giving us back oxygen.
It seems like a formula which would be hard to beat. It’s something to consider when out and about strolling in the woods. And if your travels take you anywhere near streams, rivers or waterfalls, so much the better, as they give off negative ions which are known as mood enhancers.
So it sounds like we need more trails along our streams; there are a few stretches along the STS that would qualify.
Speaking of waterfalls, this is usually a good time of the year to visit them, as they could be running quite full. Tioga County has a couple of nice ones, Sand Run Falls and Campbell Run Falls.
I could try to direct you but with all of the roads in the area it gets a little confusing; your best bet is to get a map of the Tiadaghton State Forest and you will easily find them. Sand Run Falls is about a three-mile hike, and if the roads are passable, one can get quite near Campbell Run, as it is down in the canyon.
We have not heard anymore about the trail runs concerning the STS, except the first one from Denton Hill to Ole Bull is a no-go, as with a large group or any event charging a fee, the organizers must make arrangements with DCNR 90 days prior to the event.
And for the second one I think I said 100-mile run, when in fact it is a 200-mile run. They just ask if they could use a part of the STS for their route. I guess that is not a problem, unless we or DCNR do not have full info.
Spring is just around the corner.