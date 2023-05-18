It’s the end of an era for our trail club; we’ve lost one of the 13 founding members of the Susquehannock Trail Club and the Susquehannock Trail System.
Thomas Joseph (Tom) Fitzgerald has gone down that last long trail. Tom passed away on May 2, at the age of 83.
Tom was among the group which included Wilbur Ahn, Elizabeth Ahn, Robert Davey, Kaye Davey, William Fish Jr., Jayne Fitzgerald, Joe Heimel, Del Kerr, Harry Kinney, Tom Leete, Veryl Scheibner and Jim Thomas. These are the folks who established the trail system, then went on to establish the trail club to provide the maintenance of the trail.
Tom got a degree in forestry from the College of Forestry at Syracuse University in 1963, and went on to serve as a Pa. state forester for 41 years. He leaves behind Jayne, his wife of 55 years, seven children and a grandson.
I first met Tom when joining the trail club around 2001. We worked together on many trail events and I feel that I learned much from him. Tom was a soft-spoken man with a wealth of knowledge of all things forest and trails, and always willing to share.
In Tom’s memory, the family feels that donations to the Susquehannock Trail Club would be appropriate. The club is planning a memorial to Tom somewhere along the trail.
By the time you read this, we will have had our first outdoor meeting since I believe last October. This meeting will be at Lyman Run State Park, with the following meetings scheduled at these places: June — Saulter Preserve, July — home of Chad Rugh/April Castano, August — Camporee at Ole Bull State Park, September — Ilene Altenhein (Mina), October — Lyman Run State Park.
Meetings are usually the second Saturday of the month. Dates, times and locations can occasionally change, so stay tuned.