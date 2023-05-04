Freddie Lamberton was probably my best friend through grade school, with the possible exception of Bill Bronson. The two were about as opposite as they could get, and believe me, they worked on it.
Freddie was the one who came up with all kinds of crazy ideas. Bill had a heart of gold and was sympathetic to every plight a friend could ever have.
Freddie once said, “What is Bill good for anyway? He never does anything that’s normal. Doesn’t want to go hunting or fishing or hiking when you invite him. Always has some ‘friend’ he has to see that’s having some kind of traumatic life-changing problem, or some other cock-a-mamey excuse. Why do you keep asking him to join us? If he came along he’d probably spoil our fun anyway.”
Freddie is not of the sympathetic ilk. But I’ll tell anybody who’ll listen. He was a friend who would go hiking, fishing or hunting at the drop of a hat, or even if the hat did not drop. And that’s why we became good friends.
But let me tell you first the kind of friendship I had with Bill. I was 10 years old when my dad was working as a welder in a shipyard in New Jersey, helping build battleships for the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Somehow he found time to use stainless steel welding rods to fashion rings for the fingers of his three sons back home in Pennsylvania. Can you imagine how much I cherished that ring?
But a tragic thing happened, at least it felt tragic to me. I was visiting with Bill at his home and showing off the ring. I was so proud of it. I took it off my finger and handed it to him. In the process it fell to the floor, rolled to the side of the room and, unbelievably, went down a mouse hole. It was gone! I cried and cried and cried as I unashamedly made my way home.
Unbeknownst to me, that night Bill, with the help of his parents, tore the flooring apart and magically found the ring. That’s the kind of person Bill was, despite his obvious foibles.
Now, back to Freddie. One spring day — it was mid-April — Freddie said, “Wanna go trout fishing on opening day?” At the time this seemed like a rather benign question.
“Where you wanna go?”
“The upper Dyberry, where monster trout are stocked.”
“OK, Freddie, but I think we have a problem, in fact, more than one. Trout season opens in the middle of the week when we’re in school. Another problem. Even if we went, we have no way of getting there.”
We wouldn’t have driver’s licenses for another couple of years.
Freddie, the master mind he was, even at this tender (I use the term loosely) age, already had a plan and in his inimitable way admonished me for not thinking like he does.
“You dummy. We can skip school and hitch-hike to the Dyberry.”
I couldn’t dispute his logic. Time has erased from my memory the results of that day, but I know that friends like that are few and far between, not because of the not-so-honest ploys that Freddie hatched up, but because he always thought to include me.
Happy trails.