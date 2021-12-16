A seminar presenter was teaching his audience about time management. To make a point, he took a large jar and placed some fist-sized rocks in it. Then he put some smaller rocks in, followed by gravel then sand until the jar was filled. He pointed out to his audience that if you do not put the big, important things on your agenda first, the smaller things will push them out.
In Acts 6:1-7, Jesus’ Apostles needed to follow a similar procedure to resolve a problem. Their process revealed the big bedrock thing from which all their other activities sprung.
The church was rapidly growing. However, its growth led to growing pains. Things were getting missed. Namely, some Greek widows were being forgotten in the daily distribution of food.
Widows, at that time, comprised one of the most vulnerable groups in society. The early church quickly provided a way to assist this vulnerable group; however, now one demographic of widows was being missed.
The Apostles immediately took ownership of the problem. They did not make excuses or try to sweep it under the rug. The problem was serious; some widows were not receiving sustenance.
To make matters more complicated, the Apostles were the ones responsible for the food distribution. To meet the need on their own would mean giving up their chief role of preaching and teaching the Word of God.
They needed to put the big rocks in the jar first. Compromising their chief role of teaching the Word would have been unfair to the community. It was on account of their ministry of the Word that this radical generosity of caring for widows sprung up in the first place. If they neglected that responsibility, people would forget the reason they started helping these widows. Given time, this ministry of generosity would atrophy into something crass. They needed the ministry of the Word firm in place.
Having put the big rocks in, they were ready to propose a solution. They empowered the people to nominate seven qualified people to focus their attention to this ministry. After assuring these nominees met the qualifications, the Apostles laid their hands on them and prayed for them.
As a result of such wise problem-solving, the church began to swell even more. Generosity increased. Throughout the history of the church, great revivals of preaching the Word have resulted in great generosity toward the least and most vulnerable among us. The Word is the foundation from which generosity springs.