No matter what kind of garden you’re planning, it is important to plan to include native plants.
“Native” means plants that are indigenous to the northcentral area of Pennsylvania, not hybrids or cultivars, not “new and improved.” These plants evolved over thousands of years with the native wildlife who need them to survive. Choose to grow them in your garden.
Why? The simple truth is that they once grew all over our area, but over time, people introduced plants from other regions or newly-developed hybrids or cultivars. Over time, the native habitat was minimalized or even destroyed.
Mammals, birds and insects that depended on the types of carbohydrates, fats and proteins in natives lost their food source. Populations declined or disappeared from our area.
What can you plant in your landscape to help our area ecosystems? If you have adequate room, plant an oak (Quercus spp.) or black cherry tree (Prunus serotina). An oak tree supports 557 types of native moths and butterflies, more than any other native tree or non-native tree. A black cherry tree supports 456. The caterpillars found on oak trees support our bird populations and are vital to their spring breeding.
Smaller native trees include redbud (Cercis canadensis), serviceberry (Amelanchier spp.) and dogwood (Cornus florida).
Shrubs include the native viburnums (Viburnum dentatum), chokeberry (Photinia spp.), spicebush (Lindera benzoin), buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis), winterberry (Ilex verticillata), elderberry (Sambucus canadensis) and blueberry (Vaccinium augustifolium).
They flower in spring and most bear fruit for birds and people. Birds will beat you to the fruit if you delay harvesting.
Are you unsure as to which tree or shrub to plant? Our local garden centers open in April and can provide information about which tree or shrub is appropriate for the site you choose. You can also arrange to have the center plant your trees and shrubs.
You can also review this excellent free Penn State Extension webinar at https://extension.psu.edu/extension-at-home-outdoors-selecting-and-planting-native-trees-and-shrubs.
Have additional questions? Email the Master Gardener Hotline at tiogamg.psu.edu or call 570-724-9120.