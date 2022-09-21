Gary Metzger and Joan Sattler were long time officers in the Lycoming Audubon Society. They remain enthusiastic bird-watchers and gardeners.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon and Tiadaghton Audubon Society (Tioga and Potter counties). For information, visit lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com, sevenmountainsaudubon.org and tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.