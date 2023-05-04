What Jesus gives us is always better than what we could accomplish on our own.
When Jesus turned water into wine, the servers brought a tasting of it to the master of the feast. When the wine touched his lips, the master of the feast was astonished. He did not know where this wine actually came from. He was under the impression it came from the bridegroom’s reserves.
So, he calls over the bridegroom and says: “Everyone serves the good wine first, and when people have drunk freely, then the poor wine. But you have kept the good wine until now.” (John 2:10)
Wine carries powerful symbolic significance in the Bible. It certainly carries the negative symbolism of foolish inebriation, but it also carries the positive symbolism of joy and celebration.
Jesus wants to give you more joy than you ever could muster on your own. He wants to take away your shame, take away your guilt, and in its place give you joy – an abiding, overflowing joy – that will carry through not only both the feasts and famines of this world but to the even greater feast to come in heaven at the marriage feast of the Lamb.
He wants to give you some very, very good wine. And the joys we have with him in this world are only a foretaste of the feast to come.
Go deeper with Jesus now. Know him as the one who knows you better than anyone else, like he knew Nathanael (John 1:48). Know him as the Creator who came to transform water into the best wine (John 2:1-12).
John Calvin said, “Any adult faith was once in its infancy; nor is it so perfect in any man that he does not need to progress in believing.” Whether a new believer or a seasoned saint, we all need to progress in our faith in Jesus.
May you ever go deeper with Jesus and experience increasing waves of joy throughout your life’s journey.