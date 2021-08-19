Eating well while hiking has always been a challenge for me. I’d sooner down a couple of energy bars for lunch than take the time to prepare something more nutritious.
However, that kind of menu keeps the energy level high but drives the blood sugar up to unhealthy levels, only to quickly plummet to dangerously low readings in a couple of hours. This personally happened to me on a Mid State Trail hike.
A steep one-mile climb up Love Run Trail near Little Pine State Park depleted the blood glucose I had built up with some sugary treats. I was dangerously close to passing out when a nutritious meal at Happy Acres Restaurant revived me completely. If I remember correctly, I think I ordered pizza (the perfect food).
However, ready-to-eat foods are the ticket on a day-hike. They require little or no preparation and, if used properly, will sustain you through the day. Here’s a list I came across recently, recommended by The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:
- Trail mix
- Nuts, seeds, nut-based bars or nut butter packs
- Fresh, whole fruit that doesn’t require refrigeration such as apples, bananas and oranges
- Dried or freeze-dried fruits and veggies
- Energy bars, chews or gels
- Granola or granola bars
- Ready-made tuna salad pouches
- Whole-grain tortillas
- Shelf-stable, dried jerky, such as poultry, salmon or meat jerky.
It becomes a whole different story when you are on an overnight, or longer, backpacking adventure. According to the same organization, here’s what you can include:
- Easy-to-carry foods mentioned above
- Ready-to-eat cereal
- Fruit or vegetable puree in squeezable pouches (such as applesauce)
- Poultry or fish pouches, or canned fish, poultry or meat in individual or regular servings
- Individual packets of mayo, mustard, taco sauce and/or soy sauce
- Whole-grain pasta, couscous, rice mix, pancake mix, hot cereal, dried soups and dehydrated foods (if you have the ability to boil drinkable water)
- Marshmallows — for a campfire dessert, of course
- Bottled water, and possibly powdered beverage mixes.
Freeze dried meals are not included on this list, but they are nutritious, easy to prepare, light weight and have surprisingly good taste.
So, now that you are properly prepared, go out on that hike and have fun.
Happy trails.