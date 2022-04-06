According to on recent publication, Pennsylvania is home to 7,100 miles of hiking trails and 2,111 miles of multi-use rail-trail. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has set a goal of having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian. That’s a formidable goal indeed.
One of these trails is the Great Eastern Trail (GET), not to be confused with the Golden Eagle Trail (GET) near Slate Run, one of the best day-hikes in Pennsylvania.
Regarding the Great Eastern Trail, this long-distance trail was planned as an alternative to the 2,180-mile Appalachian Trail, which for many years has seen crowds beyond anything envisioned when it was first opened in 1937.
The GET route, launched in 2007, extends 1,700 miles through nine states. As first conceived, the trail uses as many existing trails as possible, traveling from Alabama to New York just west of the AT. As early as 1948 a suggestion, was made by the first AT thru-hiker (Pennsylvanian Earl Shaffer) that a second eastern trail be conceived to compete with the AT. But it wasn’t until 2013 that the first GET thru-hike happened. Joanna Swanson (trail name “Someday) and Bart (“Hillbilly Bart”) Houck accomplished it.
In Pennsylvania, the Great Eastern Trail links Standing Stone Trail, the famed Thousand Steps near Mount Union, Greenwood Furnace State Park, Tuscarora Trail, Cowan’s Gap State Park, Alan Seeger Natural Area, Mid State Trail and Pine Creek Gorge.
From the north, it enters and leaves Pennsylvania north of Wellsboro, Tioga County. From the south, it enters and leaves Pennsylvania south of Sylvan, Franklin County. Along the way in Pennsylvania, by utilizing the above existing trails, the result is over 400 miles of maintained trails. See example of the trail in the accompanying photo.
The Pennsylvania portion of the Great Eastern Trail is a cooperative project of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Mid State Trail Association, Standing Stone Trail Club, Mid Atlantic Foot Trails Coalition and American Hiking Society.
As of last year, just four hikers (including the previously-mentioned two) are known to have through-hiked the entire Great Eastern Trail: Steve Prescott of Bainbridge, who previously through-hiked the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail in the western U.S., and Garrett Fondoules, an ambitious hiker who started at Niagara Falls and ended in Florida.The GET is wide open for those who crave a new hiking experience. Maybe that’s you.
Happy trails.