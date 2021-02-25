I guess I’ll need to give up my dream of being the oldest person to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail (or any other long distance trail, for that matter). Not that someone older than I has done it; it’s just that the doctor, who’s part of what I call my medical team, recently delivered, after a bone density scan, a diagnosis of osteoporosis.
This disease does not carry with it any intolerable pain, praise the Lord. It’s a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone or both. The result is weak bones that may break easily from a fall, or even a violent sneeze or a minor bump. Type II diabetes is also difficult to deal with on a backpacking trip.
In addition to the above negative factors, the legs just won’t function the way they used to when I was a younger man in my mid-seventies. I was reminded of this last week when a friend and I trudged through about 14 inches of snow that was coated with two inches or so of frozen sleet.
Sometimes the crust would hold my weight; sometimes not. But I never knew which step would result in a “post-hole.” Consequently, each foot fall was an adventure.
One particular step left me lopsided; snow and ice up to my right knee while my left foot rested on top of the crust. It wasn’t until further down the trail that I noticed the shoe cleat on my right “muckluk” was missing. Oh, well. I’m sure I’ll find it next summer.
My friend, 30 or so years my junior, appeared to be relatively comfortable during this adventure. This illustrated well to me that younger hikers are capable of more easily negotiating difficult trail conditions.
Speaking of age brings me back to the oldest hiker to complete the 2,190 mile Appalachian Trail. Eight-two-year old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders did it in just over seven months back in 2004. Seventeen years is a long time to hold a record of this sort. We’re certain the record will be broken some day by a Jack LaLanne-ish-type follower, but it won’t be me.
Greybeard did not have an easy time on his AT hike. He fell numerous times, especially along the rocky New Hampshire section. He also had medical problems, including a serious case of bleeding from ruptured hemorrhoids that kept him off the trail for two weeks. He was discouraged, but he did return to the trail and accomplished his dream.
Don’t allow advanced age to keep you out of our beautiful Wilds. Stay active, which will maintain your body in good shape. You’ll be able to experience the joy of hiking for many years to come.
Happy trails.