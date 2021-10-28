Whenever someone writes an article for the newspaper, I imagine that he/she hopes that some people will read it, enjoy it, maybe relate to it, and perhaps even benefit from it.
Our trail club articles should relate to just about anyone who enjoys the outdoors, and in my opinion that should be just about everyone. After all what else is there — the indoors?
And once in a while you hear from a reader who has enjoyed one or more of your writings. Recently I experienced just that. I received a very nice email from a man who in the past greatly enjoyed hiking and camping in the Hammersley Wild Area. And, notably, this guy had the original golden retriever “See Hammersley Run.”
I have heard from him previously — this time he related even more of his Hammersley adventures, which are always interesting. So thank you Mr. Bateman.
I suppose that a great many people who have hiked or even read about the Hammersley only relate to the 10-mile stretch of the STS. But it is so much more: a great many trails for one thing, some maintained (sort of) and some not.
But with today’s navigation devices, people can travel just about anywhere without fear of being “lost.” Besides it would actually be quite hard to really be lost in the Hammersley. Go “downhill” and/or “downstream” you’ll come out probably somewhere south of Cross Fork, onto Route 144. It may be a long walk, but that’s why you’re out there anyway.
Besides all of the trails there are old RR grades, the site of an old logging camp (sort of like a small town really), high ridges with big rocks, an old silver(?) mine (yeah right), cold and clear-running streams. You could easily spend a week just wandering about in this Wild Area.
I would suggest taking the Hammersley map, a compass or GPS and a guidebook.
And speaking of the guidebook(s), either of them — the Chuck Dillon or Ben Cramer copy — have much more info than just the STS itself. They cover such things as history, geology, plants and animals, people and events. There’s lots of good reading. Even if you are not a hiker you can experience a lot vicariously through these guides.