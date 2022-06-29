I’m sitting here with my first ever Senior Lifetime Combo hunting license in hand asking myself if the Game Commission hunting license computer license system has some sort of glitch or other malfunction.
I’m really not sure how it happened. I certainly never planned on this, I knew some day it would come about, but I didn’t think it would be this soon.
Yeah, I’ve listened to others mention that they finally reached senior hunting status but didn’t think my turn was up yet. But evidently it’s true for some crazy reason.
I guess the signs were all there but I just wasn’t accepting the facts. I knew I wasn’t rushing up hills like I used to but attributed that to the fact that I’m a still hunter who slips up silently on those older, wiser bucks.
As for eyesight, there wasn’t any excuse as I did have to have cataract surgery recently. Of course, my hearing is still good but the knee and hip joints beg to differ as they prefer to take the easiest path along the hillside.
On the other hand, I’m much more woods wise, which is evident from the trophies I’ve accumulated during the last few years. That is probably the reason I still think of myself as a young hunter.
When I’m standing over those animals after the shot while the adrenaline rush still has a hold on me, I feel young again. My mind is clear, my body doesn’t ache and I feel as agile as I did 20 years ago.
A short while later as I begin to drag the animal out of the woods. The realization kicks in that “Oh yeah, I am a little older now.”
You can say that again. Back when the movie “The Godfather” was first released is when I was young. So I guess there’s no need reminding myself I’ve aged anymore, just accept the fact and keep hunting.
I guess it isn’t that bad as there will be days when I’ll hear a turkey gobble, an elk bugle or fight a brilliantly-colored native brook trout on an ultralight rod, causing my heart to race and momentarily making me feel young again.
Of course, the real bonus is I get all that by only having to purchase the lifetime license once for the rest of my hunting days.