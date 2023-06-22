As we approach the summer solstice, two of my favorite objects become very convenient to view in the evening sky just after dark around 10 p.m. These are the Hercules Cluster and Ring Nebula.
Both will look more impressive if viewed from a location away from artificial lighting and when the moon is below the horizon. You’ll need at least a small telescope to get a nice view of either of these, although the Hercules Cluster can be glimpsed using a modest pair of binoculars. For finding the objects, it will be helpful to have a star map.
The Hercules Cluster is a globular cluster of stars. Star clusters are classified into two categories, “open” and “globular.”
Open clusters are loose groupings that generally can be resolved into individual stars. They can have as few as tens of stars to as many as several hundred.
Globular clusters are much larger and have many more member stars. Most of these type clusters have tens of thousands or more stars. They appear in the telescope to be more compact than open cluster, although its appearance is partially because they typically are much farther away from the earth.
The Hercules Cluster has an estimated 100,000 stars. It is also known by its Messier number as “M13.” It is located about 25,000 light years from the earth in the constellation Hercules. The diameter is about 150 light years. It is considered to be the best of this type readily visible from our latitude in the northern hemisphere.
At 10 p.m., you’ll be looking for it high in the sky, almost directly east. You’ll need to find the keystone of Hercules, which will be composed of four stars of moderate brightness. The keystone will appear as though lying on its side, with the wide part of the keystone to your left. In this orientation, the cluster can be found between the two stars at the top.
In large binoculars, the cluster will look like a small snowball of light. When a modest sized telescope is pointed to the cluster, it then begins to resolve with stars becoming visible around the outside, while the center continues to look like a small snowball, with a few brighter stars overlaid on top.
Our next object is the Ring Nebula, also referred to as Messier 57, almost straight below the Hercules Cluster in the early summer evenings. Look for the bright white star Vega, in the constellation Lyra to be your guide.
You’ll definitely want a telescope for this object — it is fairly small, and really needs a magnification of about 50 or more for best visibility. Just below and to the right (south) of Vega is a small group of four stars forming a small parallelogram. Ring Nebula is roughly halfway between the two stars on the right on June early evenings.
There are several kinds of nebula, but all are clouds of gas in space. Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula, named for their shape as many of the early ones found were circular, giving the impression of a planet. As more were classified, it was found that they were not all circular and many had much more complicated shapes.
Planetary nebula are formed when an older star sheds it outer layer of gas and collapses into a white dwarf star. This gas layer expands until its density drops to the point it cannot be seen; this is typically in about 20,000 years. The white dwarf at the center emits ultraviolet light, which excites the gas to glow in very specific colors, much like a neon sign or a “blacklight” poster.
Ring Nebula is about 2,000 light-years from earth, with a diameter of about 1.3 light years. It was formed about 7,000 years ago.
You are looking for a small ring, which appears like a smoke ring. The glow of the gas is faint enough that you won’t notice any color, it will just appear as a grey glow to your eyes. If you were to take a photograph of this nebula, you’d note both deep red and blue-green colors, primarily caused by the glowing of hydrogen and oxygen in the gas cloud.
If you come to one of the local state parks for an astronomy event in the next month, there is a good chance that we’ll be using our telescopes to view these two great targets. I hope you can join us; check the DCNR websites for Cherry Springs and Hills Creek for their schedules.
Steve Conard is a Wellsboro amateur astronomer. He can be reached at astro@ptd.net