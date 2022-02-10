We are already showing more than 20 hours in the trail maintenance log-book. Much of that time is attributed to Joe Allis in his grooming of the cross-country ski trails in the Patterson and Cherry Springs areas. This he does in addition to maintaining a four-mile section of the STS, among other chores encountered through the year.
Also a couple of crews have been out clearing blowdowns from the trail. This includes Chad and Henry Rugh and April Castano, along with Brian and Julie McCusker and Mark Errick.
Of course the snow is kind of deep along the STS by now, so there probably won’t be much trail care until that goes down, or better yet disappears. But as I have mentioned before, quite a few sections of the trail are suitable for skiing.
For now, all we can do is our planning for later when the weather permits. The first plan is the “Spring Around The Trail,” which usually takes place in April, or maybe sooner if the weather permits.
At this time, the maintainers get out to their sections and do what they can to prepare for the hiking season. We do realize that some hikers are out there year-around, but they are sort of on their own. We can’t expect our maintainers to do their work when the snow is deep or it’s icy.
And many sections are reached via forestry roads, which are sometimes maintained through the winter and sometimes not. Even a maintained backwoods road can be very risky to use in the winter. So it’s best to wait until they improve.
Besides, if there’s anything you don’t need it’s to meet a Kenworth triaxle coming out with a load of logs. He probably has chains on and he doesn’t like to slow down or stop once he is underway.
If anyone would like to take a meaningful hike in the spring as soon as the backroads dry up and are passable, may I suggest hiking to the site of a plane crash in the Tioga State Forest.
After the war, it seems that 26-year old Captain Lawrence Ritter of the U.S. Army Air Corps was ferrying a P47 Thunderbolt from a base in Michigan to LaGuardia. As he came over the mountains. he encountered a freak springtime snowstorm and, as sometimes happened in those days, a pilot could become disoriented and not able even to tell up from down.
He was unfortunate enough to fly his plane directly into the mountain. The search went on until November, when some bear hunters found the wreckage.
By then there was not much left to salvage. Then after quite some time had passed again, some Boy Scouts and veterans went in and placed a small monument to honor Captain Ritter.
I’ll try to give basic directions, but it would be better to find someone who has been there (and that includes lots of people). If starting from Oleana, go south on 44. After you top the hill, you’ll pass Rausch Road on the left, then a vista. In about 1.5 miles you’ll see Francis Road on the left. Follow that until Francis-Leetonia Road on the left. Follow this road less than two miles, and watch for a gated woods road on the left. If you come to a 180 degree turn with a camp right in the inside of the curve, you’re just a little past the gate.
They say it’s a mile or two walk, level and quite easy. If you don’t find it blame my recollection from about 20 years ago and check with the Tioga forestry guys.
In the meantime if you’d like the whole story, google “Captain Ritter plane crash in Tioga State Forest.” While there pay your respects to Captain Ritter, a decorated WWII pilot. You’ll be glad you came.