I’ll admit that in the past, I’ve been somewhat critical of hikers who insist on hiking at a pace that covers mile after mile of interesting trail that bypasses breathtaking vistas and natural wonders because their goals just do not allow enough time to linger.
I’ve overlooked that fact that every hiker has an agenda that fits them; their agenda, not mine.
I’ll introduce you to Andrew Skurka, a famous long-distance hiker, born this month in 1981. Andrew is an American professional backpacker who is best known for his two long-distance hiking firsts — the 6,875-mile Great Western Loop and the 7,778-mile Sea-to-Sea Route. He was named the 2007 “Adventurer of the Year” by National Geographic Adventure and the 2005 “Person of the Year” by Backpacker magazine. He had an encounter with another backpacker that seems to put this subject in perspective. Here’s what Andrew recalls happened:
“One interaction I distinctly recall from the Appalachian Trail was in Virginia, with a fellow thru-hiker who was outwardly critical of my approach. I had been moving at a relatively quick clip, in the hopes of finishing the entire trail in about three months, before the start of my fall semester.
‘“You’re hiking too fast to enjoy it. You’re missing the point. The trail is not supposed to be speed-hiked. You should just get off the trail if you’re going to do it that way. You’re wasting your summer.” Yada yada yada.
“Before I could tell this guy to [buzz]-off, another hiker interjected with an oft-heard refrain within the backpacking community that put an end to his diatribe: ‘Hike your own hike.’ Needless to say, I never saw the jerk again after I resumed my northward trajectory.”
Adopting the philosophy of “Hike your own hike” may work well on a solo hike, but I must say it’s important to adapt to the whims of others in your “stench” (that’s what we call a group) of hikers. Patience is a virtue.
As Andrew Skurka learned after years of experience and thousands of hiking miles, hiking “the right way” means preparing well and allowing for the abilities and wishes of your friends to seriously enter into the mix.
Happy trails. Have fun out there.