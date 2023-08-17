Did you know that Pennsylvania state forests are managed as “Certified Forests”? There are 2.2 million acres of state forest, all certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.
They are also certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative.
The first ensures that the forests are managed in an environmentally-appropriate, socially-beneficial and economically-viable fashion.
The second focuses on water quality, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, species at risk and areas of exceptional conservation value
This all ensures that the hills will never again be stripped bare, leading to erosion and streams filled with silt. Forestry has done their part, and it’s up to us to do our part.
That means hikers should leave no trash behind along the trails. When we did our circuit-hike in 2001, we decided to pick up all the “trash” that we found along the 84-mile trail.
What did we end up with? Nothing but a few gum-wrappers, etc., all of which would fit into the palm of your hand.
Habits are changing apparently. Now we’re finding all sorts of debris left behind, including castoff pieces of clothing, old plastic tarps, tin cans and even aluminum cans roasted in the fire rings that we provide at the shelters.
Sure they are somewhat melted, but still a piece of metal (junk) that someone has to pack out.
An aluminum can weighs about half an ounce, and when crushed takes up the space of about the size of an oreo cookie — surely that can be carried out.
Our trail maintainers do their job also. They work diligently to keep the trail in good hike-able condition.
This includes weed whacking, brush cutting, lopping, mowing, blaze painting, signage and the never-ending chainsawing, not to mention putting in bridges and building shelters.
But still, one must remember that it is a backcountry trail, and you will sometimes encounter areas that need some attention.
All we can do is to suggest not wearing shorts, as if you are going for a walk in the park.
Use Permethrin to repel the ticks and — better yet — join some of our trail crews and help out. It’s a great way to get your hike in while doing something helpful.
I’ve said this a few times, but it’s worth repeating what one of our maintainers said, “I had just finished clearing my section of blowdowns, and was getting into my truck, and I thought I heard a tree fall.” Happy trails.