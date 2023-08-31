So far August has been quite a busy month for our trail crews. Seems like some things begin to slow a bit at this time of year — but not so with grass, weeds, briars and so on.
From day one of August right up to the present, our maintainers have been out there doing all sorts of chores, from mowing, lopping, blazing, removing blowdowns, benching (leveling of the footpath), putting up new signs, staining a shelter, brushcutting to a few I may have missed.
It sounds like a lot of work, but if you enjoy doing it, it doesn’t seem all that much like work. I think it’s more like a calling. People feel good when they are doing something for the benefit of others. The STS has earned some high praises in the past and we’d like to see that continue. One hiker remarked that the “STS is the Gold-Standard of Pennsylvania hiking trails.”
We recently had our circuit-hiker #1300 recognized, so maybe we are doing something right. If my math is correct 1,300 x 84 miles = 109,200 miles. Wow, that’s a lot of boots on the trail.
And hikers also like loop trails like the STS. This almost eliminates shuttles and backtracking. Other than the 84-mile loop, we also have some shorter ones for those who have done the entire loop, or would just like a shorter loop to accommodate their time constraints.
For this we can offer a 23-mile loop or one which is 32 miles. And recently the crews have opened even more long-neglected trails for even shorter loops. These incorporate areas such as the Hopper-House system in conjunction with the STS.
This offers such options as a hike of a mile or so, to around seven miles. Then another loop includes parts of the RR grade, Lick Ridge Trail and the STS, for about an 11-mile hike. This last one even has a shelter at Bolich Run if someone wished to make it a two-day easy stroll.
Our next club meeting will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Ilene Altenhein, which is about three miles west of Coudersport off Rt. 6. This meeting is the same day as their annual Farm-n-Field Day, a chance to see some old equipment in use and on display.
I would suggest that if you are attending as you are finishing the last long right-hand curve (going west), approaching the big farm on the left, that you begin to slow down and signal your right turn into McClatchie Hollow driveway. Traffic is sometimes heavy and fast through here and it’s a tight turn into this driveway.
Also watch for the “Century Farm” sign by the driveway. Dish-to-pass dinner and meeting at noon.