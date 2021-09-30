The last thing you want to do when on a hike is to get lost, but things happen that are unexpected, so be prepared.
Some hikes that I’ve been on have elicited the question, “Are we lost?” Response: “Not lost, just temporarily displaced.” That’s how it should be: temporary.
But let’s start from the beginning: Proper planning. The most important thing is to let a responsible person know where you are going and what time you’ll be starting and expect to return. It’s also a good idea to let them know what kind of car you’ll be parking at the trailhead. Also, you should know trail conditions before you leave as well as weather predictions.
Of course, you never plan on getting lost, but it’s best to “plan for the worst, expect the best.” That planning includes carrying the proper gear.
Bring more food than you think you’ll need and a map and compass. Know how to use them; a GPS unit and/or cell phone may not be useful depending on battery and signal strength.
Wear layered clothing, and bring matches, a reliable headlamp or flashlight and a light emergency blanket.
The U.S. Forest Service has an acronym they call the “STOP recommendation.”
Stop — As soon as you realize you’re lost, stop moving around, stay calm and don’t panic.
Think — In your mind, retrace your steps. Do you notice any landmarks? Do you have any photos that will help you find your way back? Above all, do not move until you have calmed down and had time to think about your situation in a clear manner.
Observe — If you’re on a trail, stay on it. Use your compass to help you understand your location. If you don’t have a compass, determine direction by observing the position of the sun, moon or stars. Forget about moss on the north side of a tree; that’s unreliable. At night, if the moon is visible, the crescent always points toward the south. As a last resort, follow a stream downhill. This will typically lead to a road or trail.
Plan — Now that you’ve followed the previous steps, devise a plan. But if you’re not confident that your plan will get you un-lost, stay put until you have a solid route in mind, even if that means spending the night. It’s said that sunrise lends itself to clearer thinking and rational decisions.
If you do need to spend the night, find a shelter before it gets dark to protect yourself from the elements. Put on your extra layer of clothes to protect from hypothermia, start a small well-controlled fire to keep warm and to provide a smoke signal. Hang colorful items on tree branches to make your location easily seen from above.
If you haven’t been found yet, it’s extremely important to stay where you are and not wander around. You may need to survive a few days before rescuers find you.
Some factors that will help you survive: prevent thirst. You can survive about three weeks without food but only three days without water; combat exhaustion (poor decisions are made when you’re tired, so nap often); stay warm and dry; fight infection (even a small cut can lead to a dangerous infection so clean and wash any wounds); fight loneliness and fear, which will be your toughest battle. These emotions will only make you feel worse. Keep yourself busy with daily tasks which will combat loneliness and help control fear.
No one ever plans to get lost, but if you should lose your way, always be prepared for the worst. To ensure your safety, plan well and do your research on the area before you start.
Happy trails.