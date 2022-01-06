What is “hiking”? Seems as if coming up with a definition would be easy enough for anyone, but Bernie Boettcher in “Trail Runner” nailed it when he said it’s “the ability to navigate steep downhills, boulder-strewn uphills, forests full of roots, muddy side slopes, fallen logs, streams, steep and grassy hillsides, switchbacks and corners, overgrown trails and twists and turns.”
Yep. He got it right, except he left out the part about the enjoyment of it all.
If you’ve hiked almost any trail of more than two or so miles you have probably experienced most of what Bernie included in his definition. But you, never-the-less, came away with the positive evaluation, saying, “Wow, we had a great time.”
Wikipedia keeps it simple. “Hiking is a long, vigorous walk, usually on trails or footpaths in the countryside.” I don’t particularly agree with that definition because I’ve been on lots of hikes that are neither long nor vigorous. Perhaps I should refer to the short, non-vigorous ones as “walks.”
The Free Dictionary shortens it even more. As a noun, hiking is defined as “a long walk or march.” There is also the negative use of the word, “Go take a hike,” which means “Leave, because your presence is unwanted,” but this phrase can also be used in a positive way.
Countries other than the United States and Canada use a word(s) other than “hike.” In the U.K. it’s “rambling” or hillwalking” or “fell walking.” (“Fell” in the United Kingdom means “hill” or “mountain.”) Australia refers to it as “bushwalking”, “tramping” in New Zealand; “trekking” in mountainous countries.
My personal definition includes “a time of briskly walking in the woods and fields with friends who enjoy the time together and the out-of-doors as much as I do.” However, some short hikes can be enjoyed solo, as long as a responsible person knows exactly where it will take place.
So, go take a hike.
Happy trails.