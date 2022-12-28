Many times we’ve addressed the subject of encountering dangerous wildlife when hiking Pennsylvania’s trails (think rattlesnakes and bears), but we’ve said very little about those creatures that are harmless to us as hikers, at least most of the time.
It’s thrilling to have a wild animal cross your path as you bounce merrily down the trail, thinking of nothing in particular and just enjoying the day. But then that clump of dried grass turns out to be a porcupine who nonchalantly waddles off, seemingly unaware of your presence. It then climbs a nearby Hawthorne tree, adroitly avoiding the long thorns. You then exclaim, “I didn’t know porcupines could climb trees!”
Then, of course, there are the usual sightings of squirrels, chipmunks, various birds and deer, maybe even a red or gray fox. (Be careful of a fox that comes close. It is a carrier of rabies and may be infected.)
One of the most unusual sightings I have experienced while hiking is that of a group of elks with the antlered boss in charge of his harem. That was in central Pennsylvania where seeing an elk at one of the viewing stations is common, but we saw these in the woods.
I’ve read that elk are not spooked by the presence of people, unlike deer who vamoose when they sense there is a person nearby. But these elk were obviously leaving the area because we were there.
The native Pennsylvania elk herd was decimated by hunting in the early 1800s. The last known one killed by a hunter was taken in 1877 in Clarion County.
A herd of 72 elk was reintroduced to the wilds of Pennsylvania in 1913 by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. These were Rocky Mountain elk, sometimes referred to as Wyoming wapiti. The herd has prospered and grown to a current population of about 1,350.
Because of their limited number, it’s unusual to spot one in the wild while you are hiking. However, they seem to be migrating east from their usual central Pennsylvania locations. In fact, confirmed encounters near Galeton have been documented.
It is possible, while hiking the Susquehannock Trail System in Potter and Clinton counties, to see one of these beautiful animals.
So, keep on hitting the trails to be rewarded with the experience of sighting real creatures that the boob tube portrays fleetingly.
Happy trails.