Hiking with your children; what are the challenges and advantages? Can it build their confidence, foster independence and encourage curiosity? You bet. It gives them opportunities to explore, learn about local plants and animals and accomplish something they can be proud of.
There is no perfect age to start hiking with kids. The perfect age is right now. You can get kids started hiking any time, from baby to teen.
Babies are relatively easy to hike with. For short hikes, all you really need to do is put them in a backpack carrier, strap on your shoes and go. Most babies love being outdoors and close to a parent.
Hiking with toddlers may be the hardest age to hike with. Toddlers can walk on their own (less for you to carry), but they usually can’t go very far and tire quickly. They wear out quickly and aren’t easy to coax when you’re ready to move. Meltdowns on the trail will happen but if you anticipate what might happen, hiking with toddlers can be successful. After the age of 4, hiking with kids gets much easier.
When starting to hike with children be sure to choose the right hike, one that won’t be too long, difficult or dangerous, and don’t overestimate how much they can do. While they seem to have endless energy, hiking will take it out of them.
As your children get older and more experienced, you can do longer and more difficult hikes, like ones with boulders to climb, creeks to play in and more rugged terrain.
Choose a hike that has a destination or goal to get to (a creek, waterfall, lake, swimming hole or picnic area). Kids are motivated by the end reward. Give them something to look forward to and strive for.
Children walk much more slowly than adults and need lots of stops and time to explore, so allow ample time for this. They will enjoy the experience and want to do it again.
Other issues to consider: snacks, first aid, extra clothing, rain gear, inviting a friend of your child, taking advantage of teaching opportunities such as Leave-no-Trace and respect for the environment, flora and fauna.
The entire experience will be fun for your kids and for you.
Happy trails.