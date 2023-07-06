Part One
Of all the birds one might enjoy watching, the one hands down intriguing for most of us is the hummingbird, particularly the ruby-throated. How can they fly so fast and stop on a dime? What about surviving storms? Their nests are so tiny, how can babies survive the squeeze as they grow? Let’s take a deeper dive.
Ruby-throated tidbits
- Winters: southern tip of Florida, central Mexico to Costa Rica.
- Weight: 0.11 oz. (it would take 25 ruby-throats to equal one robin).
- Number of Feathers: about 1,000.
- Wings Beat: 55 to 80 beats per second.
- Flight Muscles: 30% of body weight.
- Diet: nectar, tree sap from woodpecker drilling, insects and spiders
- Male Displaying: swings pendulum-like before female.
- Female Only: nest site choice and creation, incubation, feeding young
- Long-lived: surprisingly, some are known to live nine years
Migration and imprinting
A ruby-throat with a full fat load can fly about 600 miles nonstop in 18-24 hours. All things being equal, good weather and available food, it means in the spring they can reach North Carolina from the Gulf. From north-central Pennsylvania in the fall, these birds can be in northern Georgia a day later. In addition, some cross the Gulf of Mexico twice a year.
Over the last 20 years of journaling, I have marked first-of-the-year for earliest seasonal appearances. Ruby throats’ average arrival time in Old Lycoming Township is the first of May. Monitoring the PA Society for Ornithological listserv postings, we look for southern Pennsylvania counties to announce first arrivals to make sure that our feeders are ready.
Hummers are migration specialists imprinting on and returning to previous years’ rest stops. If you predictably put feeders out, you are on their radar screen. Rebecca and I have two feeding stations, two feeders on the back deck, a most convenient viewing spot, and one feeder on the front porch for evenings. (Our nectar formula: initially 3-to-1, water to sugar; thereafter 4-to-1).
Gender roles
Males arrive first to find a territory where they can collect a balanced diet of nectar sugar (40%) and insect protein (60%). All that gyrating fussiness establishes sky/observation/food ownership. This busyness attracts females. But hummers, like some bird species, do not pair up for the season.
Males have no part in choosing and creating the nest or feeding young. Males do not necessarily know where the nest site is.
Meanwhile, female nest creativity is simply amazing. She raises a brood in such a small saucer, on a small downward sloping limb, usually in a deciduous tree. The nest is made of bud scales and lichen, bound together with spider’s silk. With this web elasticity, the nest expands as the young grow.
Feeding hummers
I remember a birding trip with Pete Dunne, birder extraordinaire, founder of the Cape May Birding Observatory, responding to that classic question: “Is it necessary to feed birds?” He responded, “No, birds are professionals,” meaning they have and will continue to survive under natural circumstances. But, he continued, “There is value in feeding, not so much for the birds, but for you.” He knew that we are the teachable ones, especially as we can get up close and personal.
Avian writer, lecturer and researcher, Scott Weidensaul counseled us about feeders:
If the feeder hangs in the sun, and in hot midsummer weather, change the nectar every few days, washing the feeder with hot water and a brush; be sure your feeder comes apart, so you can reach all the hidden nooks and crannies with the bottle brush.
Once every week or two, disinfect it with a 1:9 bleach/water solution and let it dry before you refill (no need to wash the bleach solution away — it’s the same one restaurant use on the glasses we drink from).
Most experts recommend you avoid using soap when cleaning feeders.It’s also worth mentioning, for new hummingbird enthusiasts, that the golden ratio for nectar is always one part plain white tablesugar to four parts water.
No need to buy fancy nectar mixes, and there is certainly no reason to add red coloring. I bring the nectar to a covered boil on the stove, let it cool and store the extra in the fridge. No substitutions for the table sugar; it closely matches the natural sugars in flower nectar, and the birds get all the other nutrients they need from the copious numbers ofinvertebrates they also eat. Do not use honey or artificial sweeteners.
(continued next week)