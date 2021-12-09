Thinking back, Monday and Tuesday were by far the best as hunting goes. Now it seems as if no one’s out there. It used to be there were shots all day long and you heard shots coming from every direction.
But now while on stand, you tend to question whether it’s the first day of deer or not due to lack of people and gunshots.
The first thing you notice as the younger generation takes over is their interest dwindles rather quickly if they don’t find instant satisfaction. Hunting doesn’t provide the enjoyment like electronic gadgets do. Then if the weather isn’t cooperating, many sit around instead of braving it like we used to and come home successful.
Do you remember the first couple of bucks you harvested? Like most of us you probably harvested a spike which you were proud of. Then more than likely, you took it to school the following day to show all your friends. And you are probably still proud of them even though you’ve tagged some bigger ones since.
But nowadays everyone thinks you need a “Swamp Donkey” or “Booner” to make it worth mentioning. It used to be that most didn’t even know what a score even was and were really pleased with whatever they harvested. We never imagined someday that the empty air space between antlers would be measured in inches. What happened to the days when a small racked buck from the northwoods was just a buck, period.
The biggest change is that the hunters left today are mostly just deer hunters. It has changed a lot from a decade or two ago when many used to also hunt small game, turkey and bear.
Many have switched over to archery hunting and put most of their emphasis on that. By the time the rifle season opens, they have probably already harvested a buck.
There’s no need to go to camp anymore. They’ve probably already used their vacation and will hunt closer to home in doe season. Many don’t see any point in traveling to the mountains anymore when they have plenty of deer readily available around the suburbs and cities.
Instead of the old way when hunters talked about how they got their buck by putting on drives, still hunting or possibly through hours of trailing, it has switched to someone saying I have that buck on my trail camera and shot him from my stand the first morning.
It would sound much better for us as hunters if we talked more about are prowess, time spent on the hunt and techniques used to harvest a deer instead of hearing many brag about how many they shot and using the phrase “If it’s brown it’s down.”
But I guess it’s a different generation than most of us grew up in and times change. Nothing in life ever stays the same; nothing.
Like many of you, there are many things that have changed in my outdoor pursuits but I’m confident that the spirit of the hunt and the outdoors will be in me till the day I die.