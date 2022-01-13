Twice today I’ve encountered the quote, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing” so maybe that’s a clue to write something about proper cold weather clothes.
If you want to enjoy the wonders of winter hiking, gear is the key. You’ve probably heard it many times, but it bears repeating. Pay close attention. Layering is imperative!
Layering is the wearing of several light layers of clothes instead of one single bulky layer. Layering helps keep you comfortable and safe at all times.
As you hike, your body and outside temperatures change. If you get hot, you can peel off layers and stash them in your pack. Too cold? Add a layer.
As you hike you sweat, so you need clothing that wicks the sweat away and keeps you dry. If it’s cold you need insulation. If it’s windy or rainy you need protection from that.
The first layer, the base-layer, is the one that sits directly on your skin. This layer must draw sweat away from your body and into the fabric. The moisture is then wicked into the outer layer and evaporates. This layer must be breathable, comfortable and moisture wicking.
Cotton must be avoided at all costs because, although it’s breathable and comfortable, it’s absorbent and a poor wicking agent. Cotton will absorb all the sweat, remain damp and keep you very uncomfortable and cold in wintertime.
Recommended materials for the base layer are Merino wool (the best choice), polyester (highly flammable), nylon, polypropylene (retains odors) and silk (expensive).
The mid-layer of clothing is for insulation. It keeps the hot air in and the cold air out. It may consist of more than one item of clothing, depending on weather conditions. The best materials for this layer are fleece and down. (Down is not suitable for wet weather).
The outer-layer is the one that protects you from the weather. It must be breathable and resistant to water. Gore-tex, eVent, nylon and polyester are choices. However, a more recent fabric has become a better choice and that is the soft-shell fabric. It is stretchy, breathable and wind resistant. It can also be used as a mid-layer with a hard shell outer layer.
So, do some intelligent shopping and get out there to enjoy the great outdoors, regardless of what the weather throws at you.
Happy trails.