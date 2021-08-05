Over the last month, we’ve experienced heavy rain, unusually high winds and lightning, which have resulted in many tree failures.
Those with large trees in proximity to homes and vehicles are rightfully concerned about their trees’ safety and stability. A large shade tree weighs tens of thousands of pounds and can cause severe damage under the right circumstances.
If you have a tree you’re concerned about, here are a few considerations in identifying and mitigating risk:
- Is your tree actually close enough to cause significant damage to a structure?
- If so, how close is it?
- Is it leaning in a particular direction?
- If it were to fail, are the heavier parts of the tree in range of a structure or would the exterior branches just graze it?
I often find myself trying to convince customers not to remove their trees in some of these scenarios.
Look for unhealthy symptoms in the tree. If a tree is dead, dying or diseased, it poses a much higher probability of failure than a healthy tree.
Look for peeling bark, dying limbs, rotting wood, tiny holes on the bark from insects or mushrooms around the base of the trunk. If any of these symptoms are present, your tree may need to either be removed, pruned or otherwise treated to remedy the issue.
The emerald ash borer infestation has climaxed in our area and virtually all of the untreated mature ash trees have already or will die. The Wellsboro Shade Tree Commission generally recommends removing any ash tree — healthy or dead — that is within striking distance of a potential target.
There are also several fungal diseases affecting spruce, which presents a major concern from a safety standpoint.
Failure is also possible in healthy trees. While I have witnessed seemingly healthy trees completely fail, most of the time, failure is limited to sections or branches, particularly as a result of poor structure including codominant stems.
The ideal structure of a tree is excurrent, meaning there is one major stem with many secondary branches. A tree with codominant or multiple similarly sized stems is much more likely to fail. Some trees, including most maple and oak varieties grow this way naturally.
When young, trees can be structurally pruned to establish healthier structure. For mature trees, however, specialized pruning and a properly installed cabling system may be necessary to reduce weight load and limit movement.
Thankfully, most of the time (in my experience), fallen trees and limbs do not seem to cause significant damage. And when they do, home insurance generally covers most of the cost.
Trees provide many benefits but to live with trees is to accept some level of risk. I think they’re usually worth keeping.