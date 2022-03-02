If you are a fan of waterfalls, this might be a good time to go visit one. The one I have in mind is Sand Run Falls, a little southwest of Wellsboro.
With the thawing going on, Sand Run should be running quite full, and the falls should be spectacular. But then I live about 60 miles west of there, so I’m not sure of the weather conditions over that way.
Sometimes the Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg area weather is rather temperate compared to Coudersport. But if the streams are up in that area it would be worth the hike. (Editor’s note: The streams have been up of late.)
The falls are quite easy to find. Going east out of Wellsboro, as you start up the hill on Route 6, you’ll see the Cherry Flats road veering off to the right. Take this and watch for Miller Hill Road turning to the right (south). Follow this to Maple Hill Road. Turn left (east) and follow this to Tokarz Road and a 90 degree turn south. Cross Sand Run and watch for the Sand Run trailhead on the right.
Take this trail and, in about three miles, you’ll come to the falls. The trail is rocky and rooty, so take your time. If it is still snowy/icy, be extremely careful and do not slip over the edge into the gorge. In any case don’t fall into the gorge, but do tarry long enough to enjoy the area and take in all of the negative ions given off by a waterfall.
There is another approach to the falls via the Mid-State Trail. I believe it crosses Maple Hill Road, and I am not familiar with that, but most any hiker in that area probably could tell you. For sure, our friend Daryl Warren could direct you.
Some of the roads you would take to access the STS might still be a little questionable, so proceed with caution. Some of us, being eager to get to the trail this time of year, have found out the hard way and found ourselves on a snowy and icy stretch. That’s not a good idea. There will be plenty of time for hiking and trail maintenance from April through November/December.
If you would like to learn more about the Susquehannock Trail Club and Trail System, go to stc-hiker.org and you should find all the info you need. This is our new website; the old one is still listed, but soon to be taken down — we hope — and is not updated.