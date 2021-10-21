After waiting all year for fall, the season every sportsman dreams of has arrived, but I’m not running around in circles like the majority of archers do. I guess you could say the excitement of the first day of deer season isn’t that much of a big deal to me anymore since the game commission expanded the deer seasons several years ago.
With that in mind, I’ve learned to approach fall with a greater perspective and spread out my outdoor pursuits among all the hunting and fishing adventures available now. So that’s why I haven’t even stepped into the woods archery hunting yet, but have instead been pursuing those spawning fall trout. I landed a large 21-inch hook-jawed rainbow the other day on my ultralight rod.
Nope, I’ll wait until the last three weeks of archery season to pursue those big bucks during the rut. Then, I’ll follow that with the two weeks of regular firearms season if a buck hasn’t decided he wants to wear my ear tag just yet. But earlier in October it will be the black bear archery/muzzleloader season that will have my full attention.
Like most sportsmen, I have a wallet bulging at the seams due to all the licenses that I intend to make use of at one time or another. There are tags for turkey, deer, bear and even a fisher during the trapping season. You can easily participate in these seasons if you space things out accordingly. Even if you add in a few trips to the Great Lakes for steelhead and salmon, or some small game hunting during midday, there’s time.
It’s time to ask yourself if you are taking full advantage of all the new and extended seasons that you’ve been offered. If not, ask yourself if you’re too focused on that old single species hunting routine you were taught at a young age that deer hunting had first priority. Back then it was about meat hunting, but nowadays it has changed to sport hunting.
If you have 20 years or more of deer hunting experience and numerous deer mounts on the wall, I’d say it’s about time to experience all those other adventures that await you. We all have a habit of saying “someday” or “after I retire” that were going to do those things we aren’t doing now. In reality, you know as well as I do that’s a big if, as our health may decline or we may not be alive by then for whatever reason. I urge you: don’t put off till tomorrow what you could enjoy today.
Let’s face it, life as well as fall is too short. Believe me, one can never experience too many cool, frosty fall mornings, wandering through the hardwoods changing colors while the wildlife hustles about preparing for the winter to come. So give it some serious thought if your ride in life is past the halfway mark. There’s a lot of adventures you need to undertake, as tomorrow isn’t promised.