Yes, spring gobbler season is only a couple of weeks away and I’m sure you’re as anxious as I am to get back into the woods hunting.
Without a doubt, you’ve already been putting in the hours scouting, patterning your shotgun and practicing with your turkey calls. But have you given any thought as to how you can get into the woods hunting a week early this year?
No, we’re not discussing breaking the law, but instead taking a mentor hunter out on April 23 and sharing the excitement with them.
You won’t be the one pulling the trigger, but the excitement of the moment will seem as if you are. You’ll be so caught up in the moment from the time you begin calling, to having a turkey respond and walk into range, followed by watching the mentor’s eyes widen with excitement as you coach them till they take the shot.
The action that spills over into you, which is good as maybe you’ll unwind slightly and be prepared the following week for your own hunt.
So here’s your chance to get an extra day of hunting which just maybe one of the most exciting hunts you’ll ever have in the woods of Pennsylvania. If you know a someone who is interested in trying hunting, jump at the chance to take them.
You have the ability to pass your knowledge on to others and be rewarded when they enjoy a successful hunting experience. That experience could be the creation of a hunter for years to come. We turkey hunters know that once you hear a turkey gobble and feel the adrenaline rush it gives you, you will always be wanting more.
Bottom line: there’s nothing like seeing a hunt through the eyes of a young hunter. If you haven’t done it, give it a try. The moments are super exciting, the reward even greater.
Afterwards as you listen to the successful mentored hunter talk non-stop about the hunt for the next week, it will give you a renewed energy for turkey hunting but in a different way.