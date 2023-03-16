Decisions, decisions, decisions.
Seems to me that decision making is getting in the way of making any progress toward what I really want to do.
I decided that after breakfast I’d take a hike on my favorite one-mile trail. But first I’ll need to retrieve my cold weather clothes from the dryer where they sat overnight after being washed yesterday.
I decided, as long as I was in the dryer, to put away the rest of the clothes, and then I’d go hiking. One of my non-permanent-press dress shirts was in the load, so I decided to iron it before it gets more wrinkled than it already is. Oops. There’s a button missing. I decided to sew one on now, rather than later when I want to wear it.
Rats! I don’t have the right size button. I’ll just skip down to the fabric store. Won’t take more than about a half hour. Then I’ll take my hike. As long as I’m downtown I’ll stop at the grocery store for the few items I need.
Before I leave I’ll check the pantry for any shortages of other essentials. I see I’m short on canned sardines and SPAM. I’ll add them to my list. O.k. I’m ready to go to Weis.
Wow. Lots of shoppers today. To speed things up I’ll use the self-checkout. Oh, oh. My bananas are being registered as avocados. Better get an associate to help. More time wasted. OK. That’s done.
Hopping in the car I see my gas gauge shows an almost empty tank. Decided to fill up at Kwik Fill. That’s done. Now I’ll go back to Weis, assuming that’s where I left my cane. It’s now lunch time, so I’ll make a sandwich before hiking.
My shirt still needs a button. I forgot to stop at the fabric store. I’ll go back downtown right after lunch. Might as well take the trash and recyclables to Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority.
But first I need to empty the 27 trash containers in the house, sorting out the recyclables, papers to be shredded, and actual trash. Might as well shred the paper while I’m at it. There are also some newspapers to be shredded.
Oops. The shredder just bit the dust. I’ll skip over to Walmart for a new one, after going to NTSWA.
Need to renew a prescription, too. Now where is that prescription number? I’ll sort through the box of meds to see if I can find it. No luck. That’s o.k. I’m sure the pharmacist has it. Times a-wastin’.
Oops, (again). My Continuous Glucose Monitor just reminded me my sugar is high. Better treat it with insulin. Rats! My Novolog pen is empty. I’ll set up a new one from the refrigerator. OK. Ready to go to Walmart. I’ll take my hike when I get back.
Just remembered. My calendar shows a visit to Maid Marion at Bradford County Manor Nursing Home this afternoon. I’ll hustle over there (a 39.3 mile one-way drive), stop at Walmart on the way home and take my hike just before dark.
It’s dark when I get home, but I have a good headlamp for hiking after dark. Before then I need to have supper. After supper I decide to clean up the mess I made in the kitchen, and do the dishes. Now it’s too late for the hike, so I decide to do it tomorrow.
Whew! I’m tired. Now where is that button?
Happy trails.