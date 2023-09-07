The world around us says “Jan. 1” is the start of the New Year. The Church says “the First Sunday of Advent” (four Sundays before Christmas). But we all know Labor Day is the first day of the New Year.
Summer is over. School begins. Clergy vacations are done. Sunday School is advertised. Choir rehearsals. And the momentum rolls.
But where and when does your New Year begin? When and where and how do you start anew? For others in our faith traditions, it is in our Jewish heritage (even add Christians) with Yom Kippur — the Day of Atonement.
This is what I consider the version of our Jewish sisters and brothers as the Christian “Ash Wednesday.” This is when we all examine our lives and attempt as mortal beings to make atonement/amends with our sisters and brothers for wrongs done, and in so doing make atonement — making “at one ment” with our God of love through the humble asking of forgiveness.
In school, we begin each year fresh. Grades from the prior year are in the past maybe below average and disappointing. But hopes and prayers that forgiveness will be granted, and a new start, a new horizon of sun’s dawning, marks the day.
It’s not marked with fear and anxiety, but with God’s spirit within our being to a hope we can hardly comprehend, but can silently, prayerfully invite into our heart.
Happy New Year! I think of Robbie Burns’ “Should auld aquaintance be forgot.” Makes me think of what is past is past. But what will be can be and will be. If....
It will, yes, be a challenging year as we grow in grace, love and peace. But it can, and will be, a Happy New Year in God with God as our Great Teacher.