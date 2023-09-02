I was just wondering how many hunters go through the same routine every year during hunting season. You know, purchase the same hunting tags, use the same weapon and hunt the same area every year. Then they wonder why others are tagging out on quality animals and talking about the enjoyment they had while their own hunt never changes from year to year.
What got me thinking about it was the recent full page story about Tioga County resident Gene Fleming who recently became the first Pennsylvania hunter to complete the North American Super Slam with a bow. That makes him one of only 44 hunters to ever accomplish taking the 29 big game animals on the continent.
Of course, I know most don’t have the time or resources to accomplish something of this magnitude. Instead, what I’m suggesting is challenging yourself to something that is attainable by putting forth some extra effort. Like maybe trying to take a big game animal with a muzzleloader this year. If you manage to do so, you can switch to a bow or handgun the following year and so on.
Or possibly you may prefer to do what I’ve been attempting for the last few years, which is putting big game animals into the Pennsylvania Big Game Record Book. Yep, so far I’ve added a black bear and whitetail buck into the firearms category and now am challenging myself to do the same for the bow category.
If I get lucky and draw a coveted bull elk tag for the Pennsylvania hunt, it’ll truly be an added bonus to have it scored for the book also. Guess you could say that would be my ultimate challenge.
If you haven’t set any goals for yourself while hunting, it’s time to do so. Hey, every year I challenge myself in some way as it makes my hunting adventures more exciting and rewarding. For example, a couple of years ago I purchased a bonus spring gobbler tag with the intention of harvesting two gobblers in one season for the first time ever.
And guess what, I accomplished the feat but with a slight twist I added to it. I took the first one with a bow before following up with harvesting the second with a shotgun.
So get out there and challenge yourself at those outdoor sports you enjoy the most. You just may surprise yourself at what you can accomplish once you set your mind to it.
Believe me, it’ll improve your time in the outdoors. Even when you get old and think you’ve done it all, there are still challenges that will reinvigorate you if you’re up to it.