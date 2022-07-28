The last few days of record-high temperatures have reminded me of some summer backpacking hikes I’ve suffered through. I’m not sure which is worse: hiking in hot weather or hiking when the temperature in winter is below zero. I do know there are ways to stay cool when it’s hot.
Managing how you handle the heat and exposure to the sun is not just a matter of staying comfortable. It’s an issue of protecting yourself from pain and/or other potentially dangerous problems.
Here are some tips on how to maintain your cool:
- Obviously, stay in the shade, if possible. If not much shade, hike near water, taking advantage of the cool breeze. Dip a bandana in the water and drape it around your neck
- During really hot days, avoid hiking between noon and 3 p.m., generally the hottest time of day. Of course, you might consider hiking at night, but do your homework on that before attempting it.
- Adjust your clothing and gear according to conditions. When it’s hot, you should wear light colored, loose fitting clothes. Believe it or not, cotton can be OK. It absorbs moisture and dries slowly. On hot, dry days the moisture feels good against your skin and will leave you feeling cool.
- When shopping for clothes, get those that have open vents and are UPF rated.
Other tips: Wear a hat, wear non-cotton socks that fit and carry a hydration pack with a sip tube.
The dire consequences of not properly preparing could include severe sunburn, dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
So, prepare properly to avoid all that and still have fun out there.
Happy trails.