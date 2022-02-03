I imagine a large number of hunters are in the process of or have already cleaned and put their firearms away for another year. They figure they have made it through the hunting season, closing their season with deer season.
Now their only thoughts are to spend all of January and February indoors out of the cold weather stuffing themselves with holiday treats while lounging in that recliner or sofa.
Well, apparently somewhere over the years they have just gotten lazier and decided to add a pound or two. I guess as youth faded, so did the ambition they used to have for spending winter days afield in pursuit of small game such as squirrels, rabbits and pheasants during the late season.
Those were great days afield when you would slip on those brown brush pants, a tough pair of hunting boots before grabbing your shotgun and heading off for the hunt.
Did that last phrase spark your interest enough to get you thinking about a winter small game hunt? I certainly hope so. Now maybe you’ll pick up the shotgun along with a box of 6 or 7½ shot shells and take a crack at some late season hunting action.
Then if you need a bit more convincing, I suggest that you remember those tasty meals of barbecued rabbit, squirrel pot pies and roast pheasant that you used to enjoy after the hunt years ago.
Those squirrels are very visible now without any overhead canopy to hide them. The cottontails are easy to track with snow on the ground and, of course, those pheasants are in the harvested agricultural fields looking for a meal.
So get out there and enjoy one of Pennsylvania’s most popular outdoor winter activities. There’s still plenty of time to get out there as the small game season is open until Feb. 28.
If you’re a true hunting enthusiast, you just may find yourself enjoying the best hunting experience of the year. There’s less people, less pressure and a great time to gather with family and friends to enjoy the Pennsylvania outdoors.