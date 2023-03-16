Well, make that almost spring as it doesn’t officially begin until March 20. It’s that time when there’s something beckoning me to get back outdoors.
Those of us who crave our time with nature just can’t wait for those first few tentative weeks of spring. Maybe it’s the gradually warming temperatures, the longer hours of sunlight or maybe it’s the fact that there’s so much to do.
Like take a walk in the backwoods now that it’s accessible once again. It’s that happy place where I feel right at home. I walk along a hillside trail among the dull gray-colored trees. It’s a silent walk because last fall’s leaves don’t crumple underfoot due to the dampness. Eventually I decide to sit and take a break.
An old tree felled by the wind looks inviting, even though the bark is falling off from the elements taking their toll. But it’s surface is dry, so I sit down for awhile and rid my mind of thoughts as my eyes search the horizon beyond.
It’s a spectacular sight. The morning sun glistens off the mountains while everything is silent except for a pileated woodpecker sounding off somewhere nearby. About the same time, a cool mountain breeze blows across the nape of my neck bringing me back to my senses as a shiver shoots down my spine.
Oh well, it’s time to move on anyways. I stand and take a deep breath in and it’s almost as if I can taste spring in the air. That breath of fresh air sort of reinvigorates me enough that I continue wandering the woodlands for a couple more hours.
Yep, I’m feeling alive and free now that winter’s last grip is slipping away.
Without a doubt I’ll be back out here tomorrow and the days yet to come enjoying nature at its finest hour. Who knows? Maybe tomorrow I’ll go trout fishing as those wild trout are receptive to a bite this time of year.
Or maybe I’ll just go view the elk, do some turkey scouting or just go dig up some of those wild leeks that are beginning to break through the leaf cover.
Yes, winter weather has actually given way to spring so you’ve got good reason to get out and enjoy the outdoors. It’s safe to say that springtime is among us.