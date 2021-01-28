Now that the big-game hunting seasons are over and spring is still a couple of months away, it’s a good time to start using up some of that meat you recently harvested. Yep, it’s the perfect time to open that freezer and pull out some nice cuts of venison or bear meat along with a few fish fillets you caught last fall.
Those goodies in your freezer are perfect for a grilling and chilling outing. Those rewards from your outdoor adventures will tempt your taste buds. They have the best taste quality if used within six months. Besides, who wants to pull a package from the freezer and find something that’s changed color and doesn’t look anything like what’s listed on the label?
So rescue some of that hard-earned meat from the freezer and prepare it for a meal that’s fit for a backwoods king. You know, break out some venison back straps that you’ve butterflied and soak in the refrigerator in a simple marinade of ½ cup of olive oil and ½ cup of red wine with Montreal steak seasoning added.
That will go along with your other surf choice of perch fillets which you’ll cook on the outdoor grill. You can top it off with some leeks that you stored from last spring in vacuum-sealed bags as a side vegetable.
Or maybe you’ve found some large bear steaks which you’ll marinate in a red wine, onions, peppers and a pinch of garlic for a few hours. But you close the freezer, as you just got back from a winter trout fishing outing, and the three trout limit you returned with is about as fresh as it gets. That meal can be topped off with a tasty horseradish sauce for the steak, and some leeks to stuff in the trout.
But is that backwoods bonanza truly complete if you don’t have a dessert to top it off? Well dig a little deeper in that freezer and retrieve a bag of those apples you picked last fall and whip yourself up a tasty apple cobbler. Man, can life get any better than this? All these goodies hiding in your freezer seem to taste even better because you harvested them yourself. Life is surely great, isn’t it?