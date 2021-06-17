Yes, that time has arrived again. Hunting licenses went on sale Monday, June 14 and once again the fees remain unchanged from last year. The 2021-22 hunting licenses will take effect July 1 after your present license expire on June 30.
Fast approaching is the launch date for the sale of antlerless licenses. Antlerless license applications will be accepted beginning July 12 for Pennsylvania residents. If you’re planning on applying, be sure to plan ahead. With the Fourth of July holiday you may forget or not to mail it on time. With the holiday weekend many of you may be on vacation and let it slip your mind.
Also, DMAP tags will become available once hunting licenses go on sale. and will sell quickly. For those who just want a couple of extra bonus tags, it’s the way to go.
But if you’re only needing a doe tag or two it’s just as easy to apply for the regular draw as the antler and antlerless seasons will run concurrent for two weeks this year. So the DMAP tags no longer give you a week earlier option on does.
For all you hunters and trappers, particularly those setting vacations for this fall and winter, you need to take notice of some of the seasons which have been adjusted slightly this year.
Be sure to read the game digest once you purchase your license as there are numerous other changes. There are changes to fall turkey hunting in several zones, earlier start to squirrel season, added mentor seasons and changes to extended bear hunting opportunities as well as those expanded Sunday hunting days for archery and firearms season.
The start of the extended bear season has been moved up to begin on the firearms deer opener and include Sunday in the WMUs where the season is open. Plus the antlerless designation was removed from the late elk season to provide the Game Commission the flexibility to issue antlered elk licenses for this season.
If you haven’t already or are just now thinking about hunting licenses, you should either head to the local sporting goods store or pop online and purchase a license. There’s nothing like being prepared and up to date on the latest changes instead of being confronted by a WCO and stand there saying you didn’t know.
Don’t forget to get online ahead of time and register on the new updated licensing system so you don’t end up having issues when you need to purchase your licenses.
No one wants to miss out on those additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags or the chance to get drawn in the biggest allotment of elk licenses ever. So get prepared for the 2021-22 season for which many Pennsylvania hunters are eagerly waiting.