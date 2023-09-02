Back in mid-June, I went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to evaluate a former fish-rearing facility for its possible historic importance. The facility was constructed in 1921 and was closed by 1930. It was designed to help provide the Upper Peninsula with brown trout and largemouth bass for stocking.
By this time, most of Michigan (much like Pennsylvania) had been logged over, and the related environmental degradation caused streams to become silted, fires to become much more common and severe and game animal populations to decline drastically.
The cut-over land was not good for agriculture, and the federal and state governments began purchasing large swaths of inexpensive land for parks, forests and game management areas.
Michigan (again paralleling Pennsylvania) recognized the importance of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation tourism, with eager out-of-staters willing to pay inflated prices for licenses. To solidify their place as an outdoor destination, Michigan implemented a system of fish hatcheries.
Initially, the state imported brown trout eggs and alevins from sources including Germany and Scotland. As Michigan began to amass sufficient stock, the fisheries began processing their own eggs and raising the fish to the fingerling stage.
In the 1920s, as transportation networks vastly improved and larger fish could be safely transported, the emphasis switched to raising trout and bass to legal capture size. This approach provided immediate benefits from stocking.
I was examining the archaeological remnants of a facility, the Smith Creek Fish Rearing Station, which was unable to make the transition to raising mature fish. The location suffered from severe winter temperatures and an unreliable water supply. They had tried to improve the supply issue by constructing a dam and water conduit in 1927.
This dam was now the issue. The dam prevented upstream-downstream movement of organisms, and there were no trout upstream of the dam. So, donning my bush hat and head net, fighting swarms of mosquitoes and thick stands of poison ivy, dealing with unusually hot summer temperatures and the heavy smoke for Canadian fires, I was out there.
I recorded the foundations from the former caretaker’s house, the barn/garage and the hatchery building as well as several trash dumps. On the first day of fieldwork, the Forest Service representative (this was on Ottawa National Forest) provided new information, that I would also need to examine the dam, somewhere upstream. To be more specific, I found the dam after slogging, wading, sliding and falling a quarter-mile up Smith Creek.
I will avoid the jargon of the National Historic Preservation Act. You should just know that the site was too disturbed and too unimportant to warrant further consideration (other than my report documenting the remains).
Nonetheless, I was struck by the irony of how conservation had subtly changed over the past century, such that a dam that was built in 1927 in support of trout restocking needs to be removed in 2023 to restore the natural hydrology and re-establish miles of upper Smith Creek as trout waters.